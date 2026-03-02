Alliance talks: EPS leaves for Delhi

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami departed for New Delhi following a consultative meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders held after the Prime Minister’s rally in Madurai.

The visit comes amid ongoing discussions within the alliance over seat-sharing arrangements and campaign strategy ahead of the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the focus of the Delhi visit is expected to be discussions on constituency allocations proposed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for its alliance partners, as well as coordinating broader electoral plans with central leadership. The talks follow speculation about strengthening collaboration within the NDA and preparing for intensified campaigning across the State.

Palaniswami’s trip takes place as political momentum builds in Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK-led alliance projecting confidence about its prospects in the polls and calling for unity among party workers to take on the ruling government.