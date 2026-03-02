Stalin asserts strong support for Dravidian model

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin asserted that there is a growing wave of support for the Dravidian model of governance across the State, stating that people continue to endorse its inclusive and welfare-oriented approach.
He said Tamil Nadu has progressed steadily and moved beyond the challenges posed by the BJP-led Union Government, adding that the State’s development trajectory remains strong due to people-centric policies and long-term planning.
Highlighting achievements across sectors, Stalin maintained that the Dravidian model has ensured social justice, economic growth and equitable development, strengthening public trust in the government ahead of the upcoming political season.
Stalin said he is proud of the State’s performance across all major sectors and described Tamil Nadu as an “all-rounder” in development. He highlighted that the State continues to lead in industrial growth, social progress, infrastructure development and economic indicators. He pointed to achievements in manufacturing, technology, agriculture and welfare as examples of consistent progress that benefits all sections of society.
Stalin said that the State’s holistic growth model reflects the hard work of its people and that Tamil Nadu’s accomplishments should inspire confidence in its future trajectory.