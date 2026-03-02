Stalin asserts strong support for Dravidian model

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin asserted that there is a growing wave of support for the Dravidian model of governance across the State, stating that people continue to endorse its inclusive and welfare-oriented approach.

He said Tamil Nadu has progressed steadily and moved beyond the challenges posed by the BJP-led Union Government, adding that the State’s development trajectory remains strong due to people-centric policies and long-term planning.

Highlighting achievements across sectors, Stalin maintained that the Dravidian model has ensured social justice, economic growth and equitable development, strengthening public trust in the government ahead of the upcoming political season.