Bomb threat at Chennai bank

Two separate bomb threats targeting banks within a span of 24 hours prompted extensive security checks and police action in Chennai, creating tension among employees and the public.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday (March 5) at the Union Bank of India building on Rajaji Salai. After authorities received information about the threat, police personnel rushed to the location and immediately cordoned off the area. As a precautionary measure, all employees inside the building were safely evacuated.

A detailed search operation was launched, with bomb disposal squads inspecting the premises. Security checks focused particularly on the sixth floor of the building. The heavy police deployment and ongoing inspection caused traffic congestion along Rajaji Salai and in surrounding areas.

Officials said the search operation was continuing to ensure the safety of the premises and nearby establishments.

The incident follows a similar threat reported on Wednesday at a City Union Bank branch in T Nagar. The alert was triggered after bank staff noticed a threatening email in the branch’s official inbox claiming that three RDX bombs had been planted inside the premises.

Employees immediately informed the branch manager, T.R. Balaji (47), who has been heading the T Nagar branch for the past year and resides in the bank’s staff quarters in Mylapore. Balaji promptly approached the Mambalam Police Station and lodged a complaint seeking urgent action.

Following the complaint, the Law and Order Inspector from the Mambalam Police Station rushed to the bank branch and initiated a preliminary investigation. Police cordoned off the area while further checks were conducted.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was alerted and deployed to examine the premises. Police officials said they are currently verifying the origin of the email and have launched an investigation to trace the unidentified sender behind the threat.