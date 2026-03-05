Opponents trying to break DMK alliance: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has alleged that political opponents are attempting to create divisions within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, but asserted that such efforts will not succeed.

Speaking at a party event, Stalin said the opposition was deliberately spreading rumours and misinformation in an attempt to weaken the alliance ahead of the upcoming elections. He maintained that the ruling party’s coalition remains strong and united despite these attempts.

The Chief Minister told party functionaries and cadres to remain vigilant and not fall prey to remarks or statements intended to create confusion among alliance partners. According to him, certain political forces are trying to exploit differences among parties to break the unity of the alliance.

Stalin emphasised that maintaining unity within the coalition is crucial for electoral success. He said the alliance partners share a common ideological commitment and political goal, and therefore attempts by rivals to divide them would ultimately fail.

The DMK leader also urged party workers to focus on strengthening grassroots support and highlighting the achievements of the state government. He said the party should concentrate on reaching people and explaining the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes and development initiatives.

Reaffirming confidence in the alliance, Stalin said the coalition would continue to work together with determination in the upcoming political contest. He added that unity among alliance partners would play a decisive role in securing victory in the elections.

Political observers note that Stalin’s remarks come at a time when electoral activity is intensifying in Tamil Nadu, with parties preparing strategies and alliances ahead of the next Assembly election.