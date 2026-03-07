Local Times to Premiere on March 13 on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced that its upcoming Tamil original comedy-drama series Local Times will premiere globally on March 13, releasing across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

The seven-episode series is directed by Naveen George Thomas and produced by Jithin Thorai under the banner of Fanboy Production. The show features a strong ensemble cast including Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, Maurish Dass, Adwitha Arumugam, R. Pandiarajan, Chinni Jayanth, Rini, and Nandhitha Sreekumar in key roles.

Written by Praveen Muthurangan and created by Abbhinav Kastura along with Praveen Muthurangan, Satwik Gade, Thomas Manuel, and Visvaksen P., the series revolves around four friends trying to keep alive a struggling local weekly newspaper called Namma Seidhi in a rapidly evolving digital news era.

Set in the chaotic yet heartfelt world of grassroots journalism, the story follows Veera, Azhagu, Valli, and Muthu as they battle financial struggles, personal conflicts, and a powerful rival determined to shut them down. Despite the challenges, their strong bond of friendship keeps them going.

Blending humour, emotion, and relatable struggles, Local Times promises to be a lighthearted yet meaningful watch for audiences.