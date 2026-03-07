Con City Teaser: Arjun Das Starrer Promises a Quirky Tale

The teaser of the upcoming Tamil film Con City, starring Arjun Das, has been released, offering a glimpse into a quirky and unusual storyline. The film is directed by debutant Harish Durairaj.

The teaser introduces the character played by Arjun Das, who discovers that his receipt printer mysteriously starts printing ₹500 currency notes after it is struck by lightning. What begins as a shocking glitch soon turns into a life-changing moment for his struggling family, as their financial troubles appear to vanish overnight.

The film also features Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, and veteran actor Vadivukkarasi, portraying members of the family navigating the unexpected twist in their lives. However, the teaser hints that complications may arise as others begin to notice the sudden change in their fortunes.

Child actor Akilan adds another layer of chaos when his character unknowingly scatters money on the streets, drawing public attention and curiosity.

The film features music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, and editing by Arulmoses A. Produced by Power House Pictures in association with M&M Movie Makers and Klout Studios, Con City is planned for release in both Tamil and Telugu.