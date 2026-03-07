Life Imprisonment for Three in Coimbatore College Student Gang Rape Case

A Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Saturday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in the sensational gang rape case of a college student that occurred near the Coimbatore International Airport in November 2025.

Delivering the verdict, Judge V. Sundararaj said the prosecution had proved the case beyond doubt. The court also ordered a compensation of ₹7 lakh for the victim.

The convicted accused were identified as T. Karuppasamy alias Satish (30), his brother T. Kaleeswaran alias Kartik, both from Sivaganga district, and their relative M. Guna alias Thavasi (20) from Madurai.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on the night of November 2–3, 2025. The college student was talking to her boyfriend inside a car near the airport when the three accused, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, approached them on a two-wheeler. When the couple attempted to leave, the gang attacked the boyfriend with a sickle, smashed the car’s windshield and abducted the woman.

The accused then took her to a secluded location and sexually assaulted her. Following a complaint from the boyfriend, Peelamedu police registered a case under multiple sections and launched a search operation. The victim was later rescued around 4 a.m. and admitted to a private hospital, while her injured boyfriend was treated at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Police formed special teams and tracked the accused using footage from nearly 300 CCTV cameras. They were arrested the next day near Vellakinaru in the Thudiyalur area after allegedly attempting to attack police while trying to escape.

The incident had triggered widespread political outrage in Tamil Nadu, with several leaders condemning the crime and demanding strict action against the perpetrators.