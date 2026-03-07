Vijay Unveils Major Women-Centric Welfare Promises at TVK Women’s Day Celebrations

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder and president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), announced a series of major welfare promises for women, children and families while addressing the party’s Women’s Day celebrations at Mamallapuram on Saturday.

In his speech, Vijay said that if TVK forms the government in Tamil Nadu, the party will introduce several welfare schemes aimed at empowering women, improving family welfare and strengthening social security.

Monthly Assistance for Elderly Women

One of the key announcements was a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 for women family heads aged above 60 years. Vijay said the scheme would be implemented immediately after TVK assumes power, ensuring financial support and dignity for elderly women who play a central role in households.

Free LPG Cylinders Under ‘Annapoorani Super 6’ Scheme

Vijay also introduced the “Annapoorani Super 6” scheme, under which six LPG cylinders will be provided free every year to every household. The scheme aims to reduce the financial burden on families and support women who manage household cooking and domestic responsibilities.

‘Annan Seer’ Marriage Support Scheme

To support women during marriage, Vijay announced the “Annan Seer” scheme. Under this initiative, the government will provide one sovereign of gold and a silk saree for the marriage of every eligible woman. The scheme is intended to ease financial pressures on families during wedding ceremonies.

Separate Department for Women, Children and Elderly Welfare

Vijay further promised the creation of a dedicated government department focusing exclusively on the welfare of women, children and senior citizens. The department will work to strengthen welfare programmes, implement protection measures and address issues affecting these groups.

‘Kamarajar Education Assurance’ Scheme

Highlighting the importance of education, Vijay announced the “Kamarajar Education Assurance Scheme.” The initiative aims to ensure that students from Class 1 to Class 12 complete their education without dropping out.

To encourage families to support their children’s education, the government will provide ₹15,000 per year to parents or guardians of each student who continues schooling without interruption.

Free Bus Travel for Women

Under another initiative titled “Vetri Payanam” (Victory Journey) Scheme, Vijay promised free travel for women on all government buses across Tamil Nadu. The measure is intended to improve women’s mobility, enhance employment opportunities and ease travel expenses.

Strengthening Women’s Safety

Vijay also emphasised the need to strengthen women’s safety across the state. He announced that 500 special safety teams will be formed statewide to respond quickly to issues affecting women.

Additionally, smart panic buttons will be installed in public transport vehicles, enabling women passengers to seek immediate help in case of emergencies.

Fast-Track Courts for Women’s Justice

To ensure quicker justice in crimes against women, Vijay said the government will establish “Anjalai Ammal Fast-Track Courts.” These courts will handle cases related to crimes against women and children, ensuring speedy trials and timely justice.

Healthcare and Financial Support Initiatives

Vijay also promised free sanitary napkins for women as part of a public health initiative aimed at improving menstrual hygiene and accessibility.

He further announced interest-free financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh for women to support entrepreneurship, small businesses and economic independence

Welfare for Children

As part of the broader welfare vision, Vijay said that every child born in the state will receive a gold ring from the government, symbolising support for families and the well-being of children.