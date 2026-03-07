Vijay Addresses Personal Controversies at TVK Women’s Day Event

At the International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Mamallapuram near Chennai, actor‑turned‑politician Vijay delivered a heartfelt and candid speech to a large gathering of party leaders, women achievers, and supporters.

In a surprising and personal segment of his address, Vijay spoke openly about recent controversies in his personal life, acknowledging the emotional impact these events had on his supporters. He said: “I see how the ongoing issues are making you feel hurt, and that hurts me too. I will take care of all of this. Let us focus on people’s problems — don’t be hurt, there is no need to feel sad.”

It may be recalled that the actor’s comments come at a time when his wife, Sangeetha, has reportedly filed a petition seeking divorce. She accused Vijay of an ‘adulterous relationship’ with an unnamed actress since April 2021.