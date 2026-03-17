80% women will vote for DMK alliance: Regupathy

Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy has stated that nearly 80% of women voters are likely to support the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing party functionaries, Regupathy attributed this strong backing to the DMK government’s women-focused welfare schemes. He highlighted initiatives such as financial assistance programs, social welfare benefits, and development projects aimed at empowering women as key reasons for their continued support.

The minister expressed confidence that this overwhelming support from women voters would play a decisive role in securing victory for the DMK alliance.

His remarks come amid intensified campaigns by all major political parties in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing women as a crucial segment of the electorate.