7 killed as govt bus veers off road near Salem

Seven people including two children were killed after a government bus lost control and veered off the road near Utthamachozhapuram in Salem district

According to reports, the bus, travelling along the highway, suddenly accelerated, went out of control and rammed into a two-wheeler and a goods vehicle on the roadside. All four victims died on the spot due to the impact.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the bus speeding abruptly, swerving out of its lane and crashing into vehicles along the shoulder. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The Tamil Nadu Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining factors such as the vehicle’s speed, brake condition, and the driver’s health, while also analysing CCTV footage and witness statements.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over road safety and the condition of public transport buses, with calls for stricter maintenance checks and improved driver monitoring to prevent such accidents.