Stalin questions Oppn’s ‘Delhi diplomacy’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin has sharply questioned the motives behind the opposition’s frequent visits to Delhi, asking whether the “Opposition camp in Delhi” is there for the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s people or to serve external interests.

In a letter to party cadres and a series of public remarks, Stalin alleged that major decisions regarding the AIADMK‑led alliance and its seat‑sharing with the BJP are being taken in New Delhi rather than within Tamil Nadu.

Stalin framed the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections as a contest between “Tamil Nadu and Delhi,” insisting that Tamil voters will not accept a regime that depends on approvals from the Centre. He pointed to Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s recent trip to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that such visits expose the “Delhi‑centric” nature of the opposition’s strategy.

“Is the Opposition going to Delhi to secure funds for Tamil Nadu, to protect state rights, or to solve crises like LPG shortages? The people know the answer,” Stalin said, suggesting that the opposition’s focus is more on Delhi‑driven alliances than on grassroots welfare.

The Chief Minister went further, accusing the AIADMK–NDA combine of having “mortgaged their party and, indirectly, Tamil Nadu to Delhi for self‑interest.”

He claimed that any decision announced by the opposition in Tamil Nadu is effectively a decision taken in New Delhi, and that only the DMK‑led Secular Progressive Alliance stands for the state’s autonomy and progressive Dravidian model.

Stalin reiterated his “Dravidian Model 2.0” narrative, tying it to the “Tamil Nadu 2030” vision of development in education, employment, and infrastructure, while urging DMK workers to intensify election preparations instead of imitating Delhi‑centric politics.

The remarks come as the AIADMK‑led alliance finalises seat‑sharing talks with the BJP and other NDA partners in Delhi, with the state election scheduled for a single phase on April 23, 2026. Stalin’s blitz on the “Delhi diplomacy” theme is aimed at consolidating regional pride, painting the opposition as a Delhi‑proxy, and positioning the DMK as the sole defender of Tamil Nadu’s rights and welfare in the run‑up to the polls.