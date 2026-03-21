TTV meets Amit Shah as seat-sharing talks intensify

Chennai, Mar 21:

in a key political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, T. T. V. Dhinakaran met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss constituency allocation and alliance strategies.

The meeting assumes significance as seat-sharing negotiations within the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gather momentum. Dhinakaran, leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), is playing an important role in the alliance’s electoral planning, especially in southern districts where his party has influence.

Sources indicate that discussions focused on finalising constituency distribution among alliance partners, including the AIADMK and BJP, as the April 23 polls approach. Senior leaders have expressed confidence that a consensus on seat-sharing will be reached soon.

The meeting is part of a series of high-level consultations involving key leaders such as Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who has also been in talks with Amit Shah to firm up the alliance structure.

With Tamil Nadu heading into a crucial election, these discussions are expected to shape the NDA’s strategy, candidate selection, and overall electoral prospects in the state.