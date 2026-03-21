Karthik Subbaraj releases first look of Game Play

Following the success of Kaalidas (2019), Incredible Productions has unveiled the first look of its next project, Game Play, a suspense thriller that is already generating strong interest among cinephiles.

The poster was released by acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, adding to the growing anticipation around the film.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sivanesan S, known for his work on the popular television show Naalaiya Iyakkunar. With the tagline “Script is the Real Hero,” the filmmaker is attempting a fresh narrative approach centered on financial crime, promising an investigative thriller filled with unexpected twists.

Featuring actors Kishore and Charukesh in lead roles, alongside Shali Nivekas, Vinod Kishan, and Charlee, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast. The striking first look, designed around a shattered-glass theme with the tagline “Exit is an Illusion,” has received a positive response for its intense visual appeal.

The technical team includes music by Vishal Chandrasekar, cinematography by Suresh Bala, and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan. With shooting already completed, the film is currently in post-production, with announcements on the teaser, trailer, and audio launch expected soon.