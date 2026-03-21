Nee Forever set for release on March 27 

Nee Forever, produced by ZHEN Studios, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on March 27. Directed by Ashokkumar Kalaivani, the film explores modern-day romance through the lens of today’s Gen-Z generation.

Starring Sudharshan Govind and Archana Ravi in lead roles, the film revolves around a couple brought together through a dating app and the consequences that unfold in their lives.

The cast also includes Y. G. Mahendran and Nizhalgal Ravi in key roles.

With music composed by Ashwin Hemant, the film blends romance, comedy, and family emotions. Backed by producers Pugazh and Eden, Nee Forever has already generated buzz with its trailer and songs. The film’s digital rights have been acquired by Netflix, with the team expressing confidence that it will appeal to audiences across age groups.