Prime Video unveils massive 55-title slate, Expands India focus

Amazon Prime Video has announced its biggest-ever Indian content slate, unveiling nearly 55 new series and films at its “Prime Video Presents” showcase. The lineup spans Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu content, featuring a mix of original series, films, and theatrical releases from Amazon MGM Studios.

The slate includes new titles like The Revolutionaries, Matka King, and Vansh – The Kalyug Warriors, along with returning seasons of popular shows such as Farzi, Panchayat, and The Family Man-style franchises. The platform is also strengthening regional content with major Telugu and Tamil projects, including Vadhandhi Season 2 and Inspector Rishi Season 2.

Prime Video also announced new collaborations with leading creators like Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. The company highlighted India’s growing importance, noting that the country remains one of its top global markets for new subscribers and content consumption.