Prabhu Deva’s son makes debut with Indie Music Video

Rishi Deva, son of renowned choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva, has stepped into the world of entertainment with his debut indie musical video album titled Mudhal Mudhalai. The young talent makes a striking entry as both a dancer and performer in the vibrant music video.

The track is written and composed by Ravichandran Srinivas, with vocals by popular composer-singer G. V. Prakash Kumar. Featuring Rishi Deva alongside actress Kaira, the video showcases stylish choreography and youthful energy. Blending melody with rap elements, the album also includes a rap segment performed by musician Adithya.

Directed by Trustina Isaac, with cinematography by R. P. Gurudev and choreography by Suren, the video has been praised for its visual appeal and lively presentation. The song, which captures themes of love, innocence, and memorable moments, has struck a chord with music lovers and is gaining traction online. Released by Saregama, Mudhal Mudhalai is currently trending across digital platforms.