Gold prices decline in Chennai

Gold prices in Tamil Nadu witnessed a decline on March 23, reflecting ongoing volatility in the global bullion market.

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold fell by around ₹480 per sovereign, bringing the rate to approximately ₹1,17,200, while the per gram price dropped by ₹60 to about ₹14,650.

The dip in prices is largely attributed to fluctuations in international markets, including a stronger US dollar and easing demand for safe-haven assets amid changing geopolitical conditions. Recent trends indicate that gold has been experiencing sharp ups and downs due to global uncertainties and shifting investor sentiment.

Over the past few weeks, gold prices have shown significant volatility. While earlier in March prices had surged due to geopolitical tensions, the recent correction suggests a cooling of demand. Analysts note that such fluctuations are common in the current global environment, where factors like crude oil prices, currency movements, and central bank policies play a crucial role.

The price drop is expected to benefit consumers, especially those planning jewellery purchases, as lower rates may encourage buying. However, experts advise caution, as prices may continue to fluctuate in the near term.

Market watchers believe gold prices will remain sensitive to global developments, particularly geopolitical tensions and economic policy decisions. Any renewed uncertainty could push prices higher again, while stable conditions may keep them under pressure.

Overall, the current dip offers short-term relief for buyers, even as long-term trends remain uncertain.