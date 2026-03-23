Chennai braces for rising afternoon heat

With the Met Office forecasting a rise in afternoon temperatures in Chennai over the coming days, health experts are urging residents to take precautions to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illnesses.

The increasing daytime heat, particularly during noon hours, can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and heat stress if adequate care is not taken. Doctors recommend maintaining regular fluid intake even if one does not feel thirsty.

Experts advise drinking plenty of water throughout the day and including natural cooling beverages such as buttermilk, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices. Foods with high water content like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges are also recommended.

Avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours, typically between 11 am and 3 pm, can significantly reduce the risk of heat exhaustion. Wearing light, loose-fitting cotton clothes and using umbrellas or caps while stepping out can provide additional protection.

Elderly individuals, children, and those with existing health conditions are more vulnerable to heat-related issues. They are advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours and ensure frequent hydration.

Symptoms such as dizziness, excessive sweating, headaches, and muscle cramps may indicate dehydration or heat stress. Immediate rest and fluid intake are essential in such cases, and medical attention should be sought if symptoms persist.

As Chennai prepares for hotter afternoons, following simple hydration and safety practices can help residents stay healthy and cope with the rising temperatures.