Why DMK veteran Ponmudy opted out of 2026 poll race

Senior K. Ponmudy has decided to stay away from the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in the political landscape ahead of the polls.

Sources within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said the veteran leader did not apply for a party ticket during the candidate selection process in Villupuram district. His decision follows recent controversies that had drawn criticism and led to his resignation from the state Cabinet.

Ponmudy, a prominent face in northern Tamil Nadu politics, has contested multiple elections since 1989 and served as a minister in successive governments. His absence from the election fray is seen as a notable development as the DMK finalises its list of candidates.

Meanwhile, his son is understood to have sought the party nomination from Tirukkoyilur, the constituency currently represented by Ponmudy.

The move comes at a crucial time, with the DMK gearing up for a keen electoral battle as it seeks to retain power in the 2026 Assembly elections.