EPS questions Thiruma’s silence over dalit farmer murder

A shocking murder of a Dalit farmer near Tirunelveli has sparked political controversy, with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) questioning why VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has remained silent.

The incident involves the brutal killing of farmer Arumugam, whose daughter’s subsequent suicide has fueled family protests. EPS accuses the DMK regime of failing to deliver justice.

On March 17, 2026, 52-year-old Arumugam from Nellaiyappapuram near Nanguneri was hacked to death with sickles by unidentified assailants while heading to his farm on Parutthipadu road. Despite six days passing as of March 23, no arrests have been made, intensifying public outrage. Arumugam’s 23-year-old daughter died by suicide amid grief, prompting relatives to stage protests that led to three detentions by police.

In a strongly worded statement, EPS condemned the DMK government for ongoing lawlessness over the past five years under their rule. He directly challenged Thirumavalavan: “Why haven’t voices like yours raised against the murder of a listed Dalit farmer? Is it silence for DMK alliance sake?” EPS drew parallels to past incidents like Vengaivayal, highlighting failures in social justice.

EPS demanded immediate arrests, urging police to uphold their reputation despite election rules. He rallied the public with the slogan, “If DMK falls, Tamil Nadu rises,” positioning the tragedy as emblematic of broader governance.

As opposition leader, EPS has consistently criticized DMK’s handling of crime and caste violence. The VCK, which positions itself as a champion of Dalit rights, faces accusations of muted response due to its DMK ties. EPS alleged that perpetrators linked to the ruling party often escape accountability, eroding public trust in law enforcement.

Relatives’ relentless protests forced police action with three arrests, but justice remains elusive. EPS called for electoral accountability to ensure safety, framing the case as a litmus test for social justice in Tamil Nadu. The incident has reignited debates on caste atrocities and police efficacy in the state.