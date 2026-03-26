Iran, US harden their positions as Tehran keeps its grip on Strait of Hormuz

Dubai, Mar 26:

Iran and the United States hardened their positions as a diplomatic push for a ceasefire in the Middle East war appeared to falter on Thursday.

Tehran moved to formalise its control over the crucial Strait of Hormuz while Washington prepared for the arrival of US troops in the region that could be used on the ground in the Islamic Republic.

Sirens over Israel warned of barrages of incoming Iranian missiles and in the United Arab Emirates, two persons were reported killed and three were wounded by falling shrapnel from a missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Industry experts say Iran is implementing a “de facto toll booth’ regime,” with some ships paying in Chinese yuan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 per cent of all traded oil and natural gas is transported in peacetime.

Meanwhile, a strike group anchored by the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli drew closer to the Mideast with some 2,500 Marines. Also, at least 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne have been ordered to the region.