Ex-Cong leader Selvam joins TVK ahead of polls

Chennai, Mar 27:

Former Congress state general secretary Selvam has joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, strengthening the party’s ranks ahead of the upcoming elections.

Selvam’s move comes amid shifting political alignments in Tamil Nadu, with leaders from established parties exploring new platforms. His induction is seen as part of TVK’s efforts to expand its base and attract experienced political figures.

Party leaders welcomed Selvam, expressing confidence that his experience and grassroots connect will contribute to the party’s growth and electoral prospects.