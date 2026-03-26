Close Menu
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
TAMIL NADU

Ex-Cong leader Selvam joins TVK ahead of polls

NT BureauBy No Comments
🌐 Translate ▾
  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu

Chennai, Mar 27:

Former Congress state general secretary Selvam has joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, strengthening the party’s ranks ahead of the upcoming elections.

Selvam’s move comes amid shifting political alignments in Tamil Nadu, with leaders from established parties exploring new platforms. His induction is seen as part of TVK’s efforts to expand its base and attract experienced political figures.

Party leaders welcomed Selvam, expressing confidence that his experience and grassroots connect will contribute to the party’s growth and electoral prospects.

Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments