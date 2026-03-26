Ramadoss’ Plea to Freeze ‘Mango’ Symbol Dismissed by Court

Chennai, Mar 27:

A petition filed by S. Ramadoss seeking to freeze the ‘mango’ election symbol of the Pattali Makkal Katchi has been dismissed, dealing a setback to his faction ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The plea, which also sought directions to the Election Commission to intervene in the internal party dispute, was rejected by the court. The case stems from an ongoing leadership tussle between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss over control of the party, including its name, flag, and symbol.

Courts have maintained that such disputes within political parties—especially unrecognised ones—must be resolved through civil proceedings rather than direct intervention by the Election Commission.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had also refused similar requests, observing that the issue involves internal party matters and should be adjudicated in an appropriate civil court.

The ruling effectively allows the continued use of the ‘mango’ symbol amid the unresolved leadership conflict within the PMK.