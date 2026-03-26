Vijay meets DGP, Files complaint against former Prez Kalam’s aide over derogatory remarks

Chennai, Mar 27:

Actor-politician Vijay has personally approached the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai and filed a formal complaint seeking action against former President Kalam’s aide Ponraj Vellaichamy for his alleged derogatory remarks about women. He reportedly called women TVK cadres as prostitutes.

According to reports, Vijay strongly condemned Ponraj’s comments, describing them as offensive and unacceptable, particularly for targeting women. He emphasized that such statements should not be tolerated in public discourse and called for strict legal action.

Vijay met the DGP in person and submitted the complaint, urging immediate intervention and action against Ponraj. He also questioned the response of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, criticizing it for not taking action despite the seriousness of the remarks.