TVK Flags ‘Lack of Security’ in Perambur Campaign

Chennai, Mar 30:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has lodged a formal complaint with election authorities alleging inadequate security arrangements during party chief Vijay’s campaign in the Perambur constituency, intensifying political tensions ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In its representation, TVK claimed that there was no proper police protection or traffic regulation during Vijay’s campaign activities in Perambur. The party argued that the absence of adequate security personnel not only disrupted campaign plans but also posed risks to public safety and supporters who had gathered in large numbers.

The complaint further pointed to poor crowd management and lack of coordination from local authorities, stating that such lapses created confusion and traffic congestion in and around key campaign routes.

TVK has urged the Election Commission to intervene and ensure a level playing field for all political parties, especially new entrants like the party led by Vijay. The letter reportedly emphasized that every candidate must be allowed to campaign freely with proper administrative support and security coverage.