Indian dies in Iranian strike on Kuwait

Kuwait, Mar 31:

An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, taking the total number of Indian fatalities from the ongoing conflict in West Asia to eight since it began a month back.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at the facility was damaged in Sunday’s attack, Kuwait’s state-run KUNA news agency reported.

It was the fifth Indian fatality on land since the Iran-US conflict erupted on February 28.

The embassy of India in Kuwait, confirming the death, expressed its “deepest condolences” at the “tragic demise” of the Indian national.

Ambassador Paramita Trpathi visited Kuwait’s central mortuary on Monday where the mortal remains of the Indian national who lost his life last evening during the attack on a desalination facility, were brought, the embassy said on social media.

Kuwaiti officials described the strikes on the power and water desalination plant as “brutal”. However, they did not identify the plant.

Last week, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country’s air defence system fell on a street.

On March 18, another Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Riyadh.

Two Indian nationals were killed and 10 others injured in a drone strike in Oman’s Sohar city on March 13.

Three Indian sailors were killed in attacks on merchant vessels earlier.

In the last couple of weeks, India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to ensure safety and security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia.