Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses ₹1,000 cr nett in India

The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has created history by crossing ₹1,000 crore nett at the Indian box office within three weeks.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film has amassed a massive ₹1,622 crore worldwide gross, emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever.

The film maintained strong momentum into its third weekend, collecting ₹80 crore, taking its India nett to ₹1,041 crore. It has also set multiple records globally, including becoming the first Indian film to cross $25 million in North America and €1 million in Germany.

With record-breaking milestones across markets, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ continues its dominant run, redefining box office benchmarks for Indian cinema.