Iran agrees to open Hormuz: Trump pauses strikes for 2 weeks, calls it ceasefire

Washington, Apr 8:

In a dramatic last-minute decision, former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to suspend planned bombing and military strikes against Iran for a period of two weeks, opening a narrow window for diplomacy in an escalating conflict.

The announcement came just hours before a self-imposed deadline for large-scale attacks, marking a sharp reversal from earlier threats of massive military action. Trump described the move as a “double-sided ceasefire,” signalling that both sides would halt hostilities during this period.

The suspension is conditional on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate and safe” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global energy corridor through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.

Iran has responded positively, indicating it would allow safe passage through the strait and pause its military operations if U.S. attacks are halted.

The breakthrough came after intervention by Pakistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military leadership playing a crucial role in urging de-escalation.

Diplomatic talks are expected to continue during the two-week pause, with both sides exploring a broader agreement based on a reported 10-point proposal submitted by Iran