Brisk pilling witnessed across Puducherry, Keralam & Assam

Chennai, Apr 9:

Brisk polling marked a high-stakes electoral day across Puducherry, Kerala and Assam on Thursday, with voters turning out early in large numbers amid tight security to decide the fate of key political alliances and leaders.

Puducherry

Voting commenced at 7 am across the Union Territory of Puducherry, where around 9.50 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling was held across its regions—Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam—with long queues seen outside polling stations from early morning.

The electorate includes 5.03 lakh women and 4.46 lakh men, with women voters outnumbering men. A total of 1,099 polling stations have been set up, of which 209 were identified as vulnerable, prompting heightened security arrangements. As many as 294 candidates are in the fray.

The contest is primarily between the ruling NDA led by the AINRC and the opposition INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK and VCK. The entry of actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has added a new dimension to the electoral battle, generating significant public interest. Actor-director Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is also looking to make its presence felt.

Keralam

Polling across all 140 Assembly constituencies in Keralam began at 7 am following mock drills, with voters arriving early to beat the rising heat.

Voting is being conducted in 30,495 polling stations under tight security.

Around 2.71 crore voters—including 1.39 crore women, 1.32 crore men and 273 transgender persons—will decide the fate of 883 candidates.

The Election Commission has deployed 1.42 lakh personnel and over 76,000 security staff, along with extensive webcasting for monitoring.

Prominent leaders, including Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and BJP candidate R. Sreelekha, cast their votes early in the day.

The election will determine whether the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a third consecutive term or if the United Democratic Front (UDF) or NDA can alter the state’s traditional power cycle. The campaign witnessed intense exchanges among all three fronts.

Assam

In Assam, polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies began at 7 am in a single phase, with long queues of voters seen since morning.

An electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and members of the third gender, will decide the fate of 722 candidates across 31,490 polling stations.

The ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is seeking to regain power after its 2016 defeat. Key candidates include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

The contest features multiple parties, with the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) forming the NDA, while the opposition alliance includes the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Left parties.

Counting of votes for all three regions is scheduled for May 4, with results expected to shape the political trajectory in these key states and union territory.