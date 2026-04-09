Women reservation in legislative bodies need of hour: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 9:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act are not just a legislative exercise but a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India and urged all MPs to come together to support this significant move.

In a signed article posted on his website narendramodi.in, the prime minister also said that the initiative is an affirmation of a principle that has long guided India’s civilisational ethos that society progresses when women progress.

He said it is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women’s reservation in place.

The prime minister said the nation stands at the threshold of a historic occasion, and it is an opportunity to deepen the foundations of the country’s democracy and to reaffirm the collective commitment to equality and inclusion.

He said that on April 16, Parliament will be convened to discuss and pass an important Bill that advances women’s reservation.

“To describe this merely as a legislative exercise would be an understatement. It is a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India,” he said.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened on April 16 to 18 when the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, more commonly known as Women Reservation Act, would be amended for its implementation from 2029 general elections.

It will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise on the basis of 2027 Census. Therefore, it is expected to come into force only in 2034 if the present law remains as it is.

According to the broad contours available, the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased from the present 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women. The reservation will also be done on a “vertical basis” with seats allocated for SCs and STs.

The redrawing of the constituencies will be done on the basis of 2011 Census rather than the proposed 2027 Census.

A similar exercise will be carried out for state assemblies where seats will be reserved on a pro-rata basis.

In the article, Modi said women constitute nearly half of India’s population, their contributions to the nation are vast and invaluable and today, India is witnessing remarkable achievements by women across every field.

“From science and technology to entrepreneurship, from sports to the armed forces and from music to the arts, women are at the forefront of India’s progress,” he said.