EPS & Kanimozhi trade barbs ahead of polls

Chennai, Apr 9:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami has cautioned political opponents against resorting to personal attacks, asserting that such remarks would be “dealt with appropriately.”

The AIADMK general secretary stressed that political discourse should remain focused on governance and policy issues, rather than targeting individuals.

His remarks come at a time when campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 has intensified, with sharp exchanges becoming a defining feature of the political landscape. EPS reiterated that while criticism is an essential part of democracy, crossing into personal or derogatory territory is unacceptable and would invite a firm response.

Meanwhile, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi hit back strongly, accusing Palaniswami of crossing limits and making derogatory remarks during the campaign. She said such statements reflect a decline in the quality of political discourse and urged leaders to uphold dignity while addressing public issues.

The ongoing exchange highlights the escalating war of words between the DMK and AIADMK, as both sides sharpen their rhetoric in the run-up to the crucial polls.