Stalin questions ‘urgency’ of Constituency delimitation

Chennai, Apr 9:

M. K. Stalin has raised sharp questions over the Centre’s push for constituency redelineation (delimitation), asking why there is a need to carry it out “urgently” without wider consultation.

The Chief Minister criticised the timing and approach of the proposed exercise, pointing out that such a major constitutional process should not be rushed, especially when elections are underway in several states. He stressed that no decision affecting states’ representation should be taken unilaterally.

Stalin also demanded clarity from the Union government on why suggestions from opposition parties—such as delaying discussions or holding broader consultations—were not considered. He warned that proceeding without consensus reflects an authoritarian tendency and could trigger political unrest.

A key concern raised by him is the impact on southern states, including Tamil Nadu. Delimitation is based on population, and faster-growing northern states could gain more parliamentary seats, potentially reducing the relative political influence of the South.

He reiterated the demand that the Centre follow the precedent set by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had earlier deferred delimitation to protect balanced representation among states.

Stalin made it clear that Tamil Nadu would strongly oppose any move carried out without proper consultation, urging the Centre to adopt a consensus-driven and federal approach on the issue.