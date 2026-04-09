RS Bharathi defends Stalin, Slams EPS over remarks

chennai, Apr 9:

R. S. Bharathi has strongly condemned Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his remarks targeting Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, saying such criticism is “cheap and unacceptable.”

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Bharathi accused EPS of making derogatory comments out of political frustration, especially in response to the large crowds attending Stalin’s campaign meetings.

He took particular objection to EPS’s remarks related to the COVID period, calling them insensitive and inappropriate. Bharathi asserted that Stalin is “not someone who fears for his life,” highlighting how the Chief Minister personally visited hospitals and reviewed treatment facilities during the pandemic despite risks.

Launching a broader attack, the DMK leader said such statements reflect a pattern in EPS’s political style and accused him of lowering the standards of public discourse. He also criticised the previous AIADMK regime’s handling of governance and law and order, citing past controversies.

The sharp exchange marks another escalation in the ongoing war of words between the DMK and AIADMK leaders, as the campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election intensifies.