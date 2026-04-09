Leaked Clip from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Sparks Online Frenzy

A five-minute clip from Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, has surfaced on social media, according to unconfirmed reports.

The footage reportedly includes the title credits and Vijay’s introduction scene and is being widely circulated across multiple platforms, raising alarms among fans and the film’s production team, KVN Productions. Fans have been tagging the studio online, demanding action against those responsible for the leak.

Industry insiders suggest that the clip may have been leaked from the edit table, with the final frames showing a man pausing the video, hinting at a potential internal breach.

The leak comes at a sensitive time, as Jana Nayagan had already faced censor-related hurdles. Initially slated for release on January 10, the film’s release was delayed due to the non-issuance of a censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), leading to a prolonged legal battle. Ultimately, the film was reviewed by a CBFC revising committee before clearing the way for release.

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final film before retiring from acting to pursue a career in politics. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana of KVN Productions.

The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh, while the cast includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and others. The leak has heightened anticipation and concern alike, as fans await the official release to experience Vijay’s concluding cinematic performance.