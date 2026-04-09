“Vijay is an Immature Leader”: DK Shivakumar Sparks Political Row

Chennai, Apr 9:

A fresh political controversy has erupted ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with D. K. Shivakumar taking a sharp dig at actor-turned-politician Vijay, calling him an “immature leader.”

The senior Congress leader’s remarks come at a time when Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is attempting to position itself as a serious alternative in Tamil Nadu’s traditionally bipolar political landscape dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Notably, Shivakumar’s criticism comes in the immediate backdrop of Vijay’s remarks at a rally in Tirunelveli, where he claimed that the “real Congress workers” in Tamil Nadu are backing TVK. The statement was widely seen as an attempt to make inroads into the Congress base within the state and challenge its alliance positioning.

According to reports, Shivakumar questioned Vijay’s political experience and readiness for governance, suggesting that leadership in politics requires maturity, commitment, and a deeper understanding of public issues. His comments are being viewed as a direct response to Vijay’s growing political assertions and outreach.

Vijay, who formally launched his party in 2024 and is contesting the 2026 Assembly elections, has been drawing significant crowds, particularly among youth and first-time voters. His entry has disrupted conventional political calculations, prompting reactions from leaders across party lines.