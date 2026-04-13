Bengaluru thrashes Mumbai in a run-feast entertainer at Wankhade

Mumbai, Apr 13:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a batting masterclass to defeat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium.

Powered by explosive knocks from Phil Salt (78), Rajat Patidar (53) and Virat Kohli (50), RCB piled up a daunting 240/4 in 20 overs.

In response, Mumbai Indians fought hard with a late blitz from Sherfane Rutherford (71*), but could only manage 222/5, falling short despite a strong finish.

The contest turned into a run-fest with a combined 462 runs, as RCB held their nerve in the death overs to seal a crucial win.