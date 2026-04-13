US to block all maritime traffic to Iranian ports from today after talks fail

Washington, Apr 13;

The United States has announced a sweeping naval blockade targeting all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports from April 13, marking a major escalation in tensions with Tehran. The move, confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), will be enforced against vessels of all nations operating to and from Iranian ports across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Officials said the blockade will not affect ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz if they are headed to non-Iranian ports, signalling a partial restraint amid fears of wider disruption to global shipping routes.

The decision follows the collapse of high-level talks between the US and Iran over key issues, including Tehran’s nuclear programme and control over strategic waterways.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil chokepoint, has already seen heightened anxiety among shipping operators, with concerns that any prolonged disruption could push up crude prices and impact global markets.