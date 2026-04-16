TVK Releases 2026 Election Manifesto: ₹2,500 Monthly Aid, AI Governance and Welfare Push

Chennai, Apr 16:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday evening unveiled the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining a wide-ranging set of welfare measures, employment support schemes, and technology-driven governance reforms.

The manifesto places strong emphasis on direct financial assistance to households and targeted support for students, unemployed youth, farmers, and vulnerable sections of society. Among the key promises is ₹2,500 monthly assistance for housewives, along with unemployment aid of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,500 for diploma holders. The party also proposed internship stipends ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 and an employment-linked support scheme of ₹18,000 aimed at benefiting five lakh youth.

For senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities, the manifesto proposes ₹3,000 monthly support, while pension coverage is expected to be extended to 15 lakh beneficiaries under the new plan.

In the area of women’s welfare, TVK has promised interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh and marriage assistance that includes one sovereign gold and one silk saree for economically weaker brides. The party has also pledged free house pattas on government land as part of its social support framework.

The healthcare proposals include free health check-ups, affordable medicines, and comprehensive cancer health insurance coverage. In addition, the manifesto promises improved basic services, including 200 units of free electricity per household, universal access to pump water, and provision of six free LPG cylinders annually.

On employment and governance, TVK has proposed an AI-based model for competitive exam preparation and a broader shift towards AI-driven governance systems. The party also indicated plans to implement earlier government job schemes and introduce support measures for employees in the IT sector.

In education, the manifesto includes the establishment of free residential schools for students from classes 6 to 12, aimed at improving access to quality education.

In the agriculture and allied sectors, TVK has proposed 50% debt relief for farmers owning more than five acres, along with solar panel initiatives. For fisheries, the manifesto includes minimum support price guarantees. Fishermen welfare measures include ₹27,000 support during lean seasons and ₹25 lakh insurance coverage.

For workers and government staff, the party has promised revised welfare measures, including ₹18,000 salary for anganwadi workers, ₹10,000 for sanitation workers, and a ₹15 lakh benefit for government employees with over 20 years of service.

On law and order, TVK has announced a “drug-free Tamil Nadu” initiative. The party’s economic vision aims to build a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 and proposes a ₹15,000 crore safety net for micro, small, and medium enterprises.