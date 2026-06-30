Sudha Kongara moves HC over ₹8.39 cr dues for Parasakthi

Chennai, June 30:

Acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara has approached the Madras High Court seeking payment of alleged salary dues amounting to ₹8.39 crore for directing the film Parasakthi.

The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Kongara, was produced by Aakash Baskaran under the banner of Don Pictures and released on January 9 this year. According to the petition, Kongara had entered into an agreement for a remuneration of ₹15 crore for directing the project. However, she has claimed that a substantial portion of the agreed amount remains unpaid.

In her plea before the High Court, Kongara has sought a direction to the production house to clear the pending dues. She has also requested the court to impose an interim stay on the release of Don Pictures’ upcoming film Idhayam Murali until the dues are settled.

Further, the director has urged the court to restrain the production house from transferring the rights of Parasakthi to any third party. She has also sought directions for the submission of complete revenue details generated from the film’s OTT and television licensing deals.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Kumaresh Babu, who directed the production company to file its response to the petition on or before July 8. The case has been adjourned for further proceedings.

The legal move has brought focus on contractual disputes within the film industry, particularly concerning remuneration agreements and revenue transparency in the era of digital distribution.