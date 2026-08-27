EPS seeks urgent action to rescue Tamils stranded in Nepal

Chennai, Aug. 27:

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate and effective steps to rescue Tamils stranded in flood-hit Nepal and ensure their safe return to India.

Heavy rain and flash floods in Nepal, particularly in areas close to the Tibet border, have caused extensive destruction, damaging roads, bridges and settlements and leaving several people stranded.

More than 50 Tamil Nadu residents, including tourists and pilgrims, are reported to be among those affected by the crisis.

Palaniswami expressed concern over the safety of the stranded Tamils and called upon the State government to work in close coordination with the Union government, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

He stressed that every possible effort should be made to establish contact with those stranded, assess their immediate requirements and arrange their safe evacuation as soon as conditions permit.

The AIADMK leader also urged the government to provide timely information to the families of those affected, who are anxiously awaiting updates on their relatives.

The rescue effort has become increasingly challenging due to the difficult terrain and extensive damage to transport and communication infrastructure in the affected Himalayan region.

The Tamil Nadu government has already said it is collecting details of the stranded persons and coordinating with Indian diplomatic authorities and the Central government.

Palaniswami said the safety of the affected Tamils must remain the foremost priority and urged authorities to ensure that rescue and evacuation operations are carried out without delay.