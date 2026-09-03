Ebola outbreak claims over 3,000 lives in Congo

Congo, Sept 3:

More than 3,000 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with over 6,100 confirmed cases reported as health authorities struggle to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

According to the latest data from Congo’s Health Ministry, 6,186 confirmed cases and 3,007 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak was declared a global health emergency in mid-May. The outbreak is being described as one of the fastest-spreading Ebola outbreaks in the country’s history.

The situation has also raised concerns over safety in affected areas.

Cases have increased in recent weeks, with two more health zones in North Kivu reporting infections last week. The province has recorded a significantly higher fatality rate than other affected areas. The virus has now spread across six provinces.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said efforts to contain the virus had “not met established targets”, with rapid transmission in several health zones indicating an uncontrolled spread of the infection.