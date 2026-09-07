Tamil Nadu Extends 365-Day Opening Permission for Shops

Chennai, Sept 7:

The Tamil Nadu government has extended permission for shops and establishments to remain open throughout the year for another three years, while retaining safeguards relating to working hours, weekly holidays, wages and the safety of women employees.

The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department issued the order through the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on August 24.

Under the extended arrangement, establishments can operate on all 365 days of the year, but employers must provide every employee with one weekly holiday on a rotational basis.

Details of employees’ weekly holidays must be displayed prominently at the workplace. Wages and overtime payments are also required to be credited directly into employees’ savings bank accounts.

Employees cannot ordinarily be required to work for more than eight hours a day or 48 hours a week.

The order also lays down specific conditions for women working night shifts.

Women employees cannot ordinarily be compelled to work after 8 p.m. However, they may work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. with their written consent, provided employers make appropriate arrangements for their safety and dignity.

Employers must also provide transportation facilities for women employees working night shifts.

Violations of the conditions can invite penal action under the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act and Rules.

The extension provides greater flexibility for businesses to remain operational throughout the year while retaining statutory protections for employees.