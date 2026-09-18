Arjun Das, KS Ravikumar join hands for Ranjit Jeyakodi’s next

Actor Arjun Das and veteran actor-director KS Ravikumar have joined hands for a new Tamil film directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. The yet-to-be-titled project has commenced production.

Ranjit Jeyakodi, known for Puriyatha Puthir, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum and Michael, is writing and directing the film. Vijay MP is producing it under Silver Tree Studios in association with Parveen’s Pop Entertainment.

The film features Preethi Pagadala as the female lead, marking her entry into Tamil cinema. The ensemble cast includes KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Bala Saravanan, Jagan Krishnan, Mona Bedre, Ashwini Nambiar, Saravanan, VJ Nikki and Dhanyaa Pallath.

According to reports, the film is positioned as a family romance drama centred on family and relationships, with elements of love, humour and strong characterisation.

Sean Roldan is composing the music, with lyrics by Mohan Rajan. Kavin Raj handles cinematography, Udhaya Kumar C is the art director and Dinesh Kasi is the action director.

Arjun Das was last seen in Once More and has #Love and Super Hero in his upcoming lineup.