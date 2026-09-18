PARIS CAFE  – REVIEW Touching tale

Paris Cafe blends romance, family emotions and a strong social theme into an engaging drama. Directed by Saraj Seelan, the film revolves around Guru Somasundaram, a government doctor, and Anumol, an architect and social worker. Their warm relationship and comfortable married life establish an emotional foundation before an unexpected incident changes everything.

Guru travels to Paris to attend a medical seminar and, while visiting a cafe, comes across a photograph of a young couple. He is shocked to learn about the tragic fate that befell them. Returning to Chennai, he shares what he has discovered with his wife. When details about the couple’s deaths reach the media, Anumol is deeply disturbed and angry with Guru, eventually leading to a painful separation between the couple.

Their daughter Archana and her boyfriend Vijay Vishwa then attempt to bring Guru and Anumol back together. Their efforts also lead them to investigate the mysterious young couple and the circumstances surrounding their deaths. As the story unfolds, the film gradually connects the personal conflict within Guru’s family with the larger social issue at its heart.

Director Saraj Seelan deserves credit for addressing a serious subject without turning the film into a preachy social drama. The issue is woven into the emotional journey of the characters, giving equal importance to relationships, love, sacrifice and justice.

Guru Somasundaram delivers a restrained and convincing performance as a man caught between his personal relationships and a troubling truth. Anumol is equally effective, bringing emotional strength and depth to her character, particularly in scenes involving anger, pain and injustice. Vijay Vishwa and Archana add freshness to the proceedings, while Sai Vicky and Nayana Sai provide another romantic track.

Satish’s cinematography effectively captures Chennai, Paris and the other locations, adding visual richness to the narrative. The visual effects complement the film’s scale, while the songs explore different musical moods. VJ Sabu Joseph’s editing helps maintain a smooth flow between the emotional and investigative portions.

Produced by Thunder Media and LV Entertainment, Paris Café successfully combines romance, family drama and social concern. With strong performances and an emotionally driven storyline, the film leaves the audience with something to think about even after the end credits.