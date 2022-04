Nivin Pauly has completed shooting for Peranbu-fame Ram’s feature.

The yet-to-be-titled feature marks Nivin’s third Tamil language film after Neram and Richie.

Produced by Suresh Kamachi under the banner of V House Productions, the film stars Anjali in the lead role.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.

Nivin, who last seen in Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham coming up next.