Dhanush begins shoot for Vaathi

Actor Dhanush, who had wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Naane Varuvean’ directed by Selvaraghavan, has joined the sets of his Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie with Telugu director, Venky Atluri.

Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual has been titled ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil and ‘Sir’ in Telugu.

The film is said to be an ambitious journey of a common man, which has Dhanush playing a role of college teacher.

The film is said to be a period social drama that revolves around the education mafia and highlights one young man’s fight against the privatisation of education.