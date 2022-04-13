Dhanush begins shoot for Vaathi

NT Bureau

Actor Dhanush, who had wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Naane Varuvean’ directed by Selvaraghavan, has joined the sets of his Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie with Telugu director, Venky Atluri.

Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual has been titled ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil and ‘Sir’ in Telugu.

The film is said to be an ambitious journey of a common man, which has Dhanush playing a role of college teacher.

The film is said to be a period social drama that revolves around the education mafia and highlights one young man’s fight against the privatisation of education.

