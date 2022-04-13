Antha Naal starring Aryan Shyam to release soon

Antha Naal is a crime thriller based on Black Magic and Human Sacrifice. The Movie was refused a Censor Certificate by CBFC because of the theme of Human Sacrifice.

The producer and Actor Aryan Shyam appealed to the Revising Committee Board and the Movie was subsequently allowed with A Certificate with Cuts.

As the Content of the movie deals with Black Magic and Ritualistic Human Sacrifice, the producer-actor Aryan Shyam has decided to release the Movie under Green Magic Entertainment and not AVM Productions.

The Movie is directed by Vivy, cinematography by Sathish Kathiravel and music by N.S. Robert Sargunam.

The film also stars Aadhya Prasad, Lima S. Babu, Rajkumar of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame, Kishore of Kaithi fame. Imman Annachi has played a pivotal role as comedian.

The first look of the movie was released by Super Star Rajnikanth. The film is produced by R. Raghunandan of Green Magic Entertainment.