Ayodhya Mandapam: Sri Ram Samaj intensifies legal battle

Chennai: With the Tamilnadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department taking over Chennai’s renowned religious and cultural centre Ayodhya Mandapam citing a court order, Sri Ram Samaj, the society that was running the place, has intensified its legal battle.

When a writ appeal filed by the Samaj against the appointment of a ‘Thakkar’ (Fit Person) to manage its affairs came up for hearing before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court, the Judges ordered notice returnable by 21 April to the HR&CE Department.

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran, representing the Samaj, insisted that its regular functioning should not be crippled. In its arguments before the High Court, the Samaj stated that it got registered as a society in 1958. Its objectives were to promote Indian culture, art and philosophy; establish educational institutions; provide facilities for funeral rites to the poor and the needy irrespective of caste, creed or religion; provide facilities for conducting marriages without a profit motive; perform Sri Rama Navami Mahotsavam every year and so on.

For the purpose of conducting the Mahotsavam, the society said it had erected large size portraits of Lord Sri Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, and Lord Hanuman on its premises. ‘It is pertinent to state that there are no idols of any God which are consecrated as per any established Agama Sastras and only photographs as stated above are used,’ the organisation said. It also said Homams and Veda Parayanams were also conducted on special occasions.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram appeared on behalf of the government and the court gave him time to file a counter affidavit and posted the next hearing on 21 April.

Venkatesh, a regular visitor of Ayodhya Mandapam who spoke to News Today,

said, ‘Dharma will always triumph and we are sure about the Samaj winning the case. Like how the Ayodhya verdict came in favour of devotees, Ayodhya Mandapam order too will be in our favour. Jai Sri Ram.’