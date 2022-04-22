Kodanad case: Cops continue questioning Sasikala for 2nd day

Chennai: A police team, which on Thursday quizzed V K Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, for close to six hours in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, continued the process for the second consecutive day today.

A special Investigation Team, led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned Sasikala at her T Nagar residence here, mainly based on the deposition by the estate Manager, Natarajan a few years ago, sources said.

The team asked Sasikala about her last visit to the bungalow, the documents and cash maintained there and whether she had met the driver Kanagaraj who died in an accident in Salem five days after after the heist.

Assuring full cooperation for the investigation, Sasikala reportedly remarked it was unfortunate that murder took place in the bungalow where Jayalalithaa used to stay and wanted stringent punishment to the culprits.

After the police team left in the evening, Sasikala met the media and said, ‘I have answered all the questions posed to me since morning. Questioning in the case is not yet over and it will continue on Friday. I will speak elaborately once the questioning is over.’

Kanagaraj died in an accident near Edappadi. The second accused Sayan too met with an accident. Though he survived, his wife and daughter died. Later, the computer operator at the estate died by suicide.

After the DMK government came to power last year, the police told the court they would have to further investigate the case following fresh information.